The way consumers buy goods and services is changing. Have a look at your bank statement over the last several months, and I’ll bet there are more than a few recurring charges for Netflix, Amazon Prime, Spotify or Zoom. Consumers used to buy one-off products or services but are now increasingly subscribing to receive them on a regular (often monthly) basis. Many consumers have realized they are tired of the high price that comes with outright ownership and prefer the flexibility and added value that a subscription-based service can offer. With this shift in consumer demand, a thriving “subscription economy” has emerged.