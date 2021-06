This corner has a simple message to the Toronto Blue Jays as we look ahead to the rest of the summer in Sahlen Field: Price point, price point, price point. It was plainly obvious that the Jays were going to cash in on last week's games against the New York Yankees and the prices reflected that. Some tickets went for as high as $247 a seat through official means, and suites cost even more. The average Buffalo fan wanting to see Major League Baseball – and probably those most interested in supporting the Jays – took the three Yankees games off while local Bombers fans paid whatever it took to get in to a once-in-a-lifetime series in Buffalo.