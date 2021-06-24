Jay Williams claims he was hacked after terrible Celtics tweet about Ime Udoka
After posting a truly absurd tweet following the Boston Celtics hiring Ime Udoka, Jay Williams has claimed he was hacked on Twitter. Jay Williams has been the butt of jokes on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the ESPN host praised the Boston Celtics for the hire of Ime Udoka, claiming he had become the first coach of color for Boston. As we all know, that’s simply not the case. Did Williams forget about Bill Russell, K.C. Jones, M.L. Carr and Doc Rivers?fansided.com