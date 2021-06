Injured starter Mike Soroka is still taking things “week by week” in his recovery from a torn Achilles but he remains optimistic that he will be able to return at some point in 2021. Soroka suffered a setback in May when his recovery simply wasn’t progressing as well as he was expecting. That led to exploratory surgery which revealed that Soroka’s body had rejected the sutures that placed during the original surgery. That led to increased inflammation which was what was causing Soroka the issues in his recovery.