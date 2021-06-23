Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Sun Valley Gold LLC: Control and Direction Over Securities of Gold Standard Ventures Corp.

By Sun Valley Gold LLC
Marietta Daily Journal
 6 days ago

SUN VALLEY, Idaho, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Sun Valley Gold LLC ("Sun Valley") announced today that it has acquired control and direction over an aggregate of 100,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Gold Standard Ventures Corp. ("Gold Standard") for and on behalf of client accounts over which it has discretionary trading authority. The Common Shares were acquired over the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange for a purchase price of CDN$0.69 per share.

www.mdjonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ventures#Markets#Sun Valley#Cnw#Gold Standard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Related
Economykitco.com

Maverix acquires royalty portfolio from Pan American Silver

Editor's Note: Don't miss Kitco's LIVE interview with Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist of InTheMoneyStocks.com, on Tuesday, June 29, at 4:00 pm EST, to be hosted by anchor David Lin. Comments and questions will be taken. Maverix reported that it has acquired a portfolio of six royalties from Pan American...
Marketsinvesting.com

New Carolin Gold Corp (LAD)

Lithia Motors Inc (LAD): Price Now Near $356.81; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis. It's been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as lad has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours.The post Lithia Motors Inc (LAD): Price Now Near $356.81; Daily Chart...
BusinessBayStreet.ca

META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today provided an update to its shareholders regarding the finalization of distribution of the Series A Preferred share dividend and the MMAT shares to be distributed to former holders of Metamaterial Inc.'s common shares that were traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") prior to closing of the business combination with Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. ("Torchlight"), which was effective at 12:01 AM EDT on June 28, 2021.
MarketsBusiness Insider

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

GRAVITAS II CAPITAL CORP. ("GII.P. BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares; Amendment, Resume Trade. Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 25, 2021, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to an Initial Public Offering and Listing-CPC-Shares:. This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated June 3, 2021 has...
Marketsdallassun.com

Silver Wolf Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Venture Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (OTCQB:GYRRF)(TSXV:SWLF) ('Silver Wolf' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has received approval from OTC Markets Group Inc. to commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol 'GYRRF' at the opening of the trading day on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Silver Wolf's shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange, under the symbol 'SWLF'.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Southern Energy Corp. Announces Amendments to its 8% Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures

CALGARY, AB, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV: SOU) announces that the Company has received an extraordinary resolution from the holders (the "Debentureholders") of its outstanding 8% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures") approving certain amendments to the debenture indenture entered into between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Trustee") dated June 14, 2019 (the "Indenture Amendments"). The Indenture Amendments will: (a) extend the maturity date of the Debentures by two years to June 30, 2024; (b) decrease the conversion price for the Debentures from $0.125 to $0.10; and (c) allow the Company to satisfy its obligation to pay interest on the Debentures by, among other things, delivering freely tradeable common shares in the capital of the Company to the Trustee for distribution directly to the Debentureholders as a payment in-kind of accrued interest on the Debentures.
MarketsWKRB News

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,585,970 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,682,455 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Barrick Gold worth $328,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Andina Gold Corp. Announces CryoCann USA Corp Asset Acquisition

DENVER, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- Andina Gold Corp. (the "Company") today announced the Company's acquisition of the assets of CryoCann USA Corp;. Following the execution of a non-binding letter of intent on February 25 of this year, the Company undertook a due diligence review of a proposed transaction with CryoCann USA Corp ("CryoCann"). The Company's management is pleased to announce the completion of that review and the signing of an Asset Purchase Agreement with CryoCann as contemplated in the letter of intent. Under the Asset Purchase Agreement, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, will acquire substantially all of CryoCann's intellectual property and other assets.
Marketsdallassun.com

Strategic Metals Ltd. Announces Granting of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ('Strategic') announces that it has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants, entitling them to purchase up to a total of 2,500,000 common shares at a price of $0.39 per share for a period of five years. The options will vest on a quarterly basis commencing three months from the date of grant.
Businessgoldseek

Gold SWOT: Gold Purchases by Central Banks and ETFs Is Continuing

The best performing precious metal for the week was palladium, up 6.67%, as platinum group metals bounced back strongly this week from the double-digit losses experienced last week. Gold continued to stabilize after comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that inflation should move back to the 2% target once supply imbalances are resolved. Toward the end of the week, gold edged lower as economic data indicated a recovery is underway.
Stocksdallassun.com

Adcore Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQX(R) Best Market in the United States

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Adcore') (TSX:ADCO)(FSE:ADQ)(OTCQX:ADCOF), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ('Effortless Advertising'), has announced that its common shares are now qualified for trading under the ticker symbol ADCOF on the OTCQX® Best Market (the 'OTCQX'), a United States trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. in New York. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX under the symbol ADCO and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ADQ.
BusinessBayStreet.ca

Gold Springs Resource Corp. Announces Closing of Additional US$1Million Tranche of Secured Rights

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB:GRCAF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing on June 24, 2021 of an additional tranche (the "Additional Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of secured rights (the "Offering"). The Additional Tranche closing was for a total of US$1,000,000 Series A Secured Rights of the Company (the "Series A Secured Rights") and the investor in the Additional Tranche was also issued 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company for a period of two years from the closing date of the Additional Tranche at a price of CAD$0.14 per share.
MarketsBayStreet.ca

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.

09:56 AM EST - Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. : Announced the voting results of its Annual and General Meeting of shareholders of the Company held on June 24. A total of 30,515,053 common shares representing 65.25% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were voted at the AGM. Resolutions relating to the following matters were approved by a majority of the votes cast at the AGM. Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. shares T.XTG are trading unchanged at $1.11.
MarketsArgus Observer Online

Sun Valley Gold LLC: Disposition of Common Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp.

SUN VALLEY, Idaho, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Sun Valley Gold LLC ("Sun Valley") announced today that it has disposed of an aggregate of over 150,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Perpetua Resources Corp. ("Perpetua") on behalf of client accounts over which Sun Valley has discretionary trading authority for and on behalf of client accounts over which it has discretionary trading authority. The Common Shares were sold over the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange for $10.750 per share.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Sylla Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement and Debt Settlement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bedford, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2021) - Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of February 19, 2021, the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 10,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for working capital and the extinguishments of debts.
Marketsdailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Bear Control is Strong

Gold prices reached the level of 1762 dollars an ounce, the lowest prices in two months, before settling around the 1783 dollars an ounce at the time of writing the analysis. The limited rebound gains are currently supported by a temporary halt in the US dollar's gains and the stability of US Treasury bond yields. The price of the yellow metal came out of a disappointing trading week in the wake of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting in June. Gold prices fell about 5% last week, extending its losses for 2021 by 6.35%.
Businessmining-technology.com

79 Resources to acquire securities of Canada’s Buck Gold

Mining exploration company 79 Resources has agreed to purchase all of the outstanding common shares of Buck Gold from a Calgary-based investor. Canada-based privately held exploration company Buck Gold owns around 1,200km² of mineral properties located near Houston, British Columbia. The agreement will see 79 Resources issuing 80 million common...
Economyresourceworld.com

White Gold Corp. Commences Diamond Drilling at the Ryan’s Surprise and Ulli’s Ridge Targets on its Flagship White Gold Property, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSXV: WGO, OTC – Nasdaq Intl: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has commenced diamond drilling at the Ryan’s Surprise target (“Ryan’s”) and northern extent of the Ulli’s Ridge target located approximately 2 km west of its flagship Golden Saddle and Arc deposits and 11 km south of the Company’s VG deposit. The Golden Saddle and Arc deposits have a combined mineral resource of 1,139,900 ounces Indicated at 2.28 g/t Au and 402,100 ounces Inferred at 1.39 g/t Au(1) and the VG deposit hosts a historic Inferred gold resource of 230,000 ounces at 1.65g/t Au(2). This activity marks the initiation of the Company’s 2021 exploration program on its extensive 420,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, west-central Yukon, Canada.
Elko County, NVElko Daily Free Press

Gold Standard makes plans for mine

Gold Standard Ventures Corp.’s South Railroad Project could become an open pit gold mine south of Interstate 80 on the Carlin Trend, pending the outcome of a U.S. Bureau of Land Management study. “To me, it’s a pretty exciting time,” said Larry Radford, chief operating officer for Gold Standard, which...
EconomyBayStreet.ca

First Mining Gold Corp.

10:47 AM EST - First Mining Gold Corp. : Will be holding its annual general & special meeting of its shareholders at 10 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Wednesday, June 30. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 AGM will be held virtually only, via live webcast. First Mining Gold Corp. shares T.FF are trading up $0.005 at $0.39.