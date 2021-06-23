Cancel
Clark County, WA

Sale of fireworks begins June 28, use in unincorporated area of Clark County allowed July 4

By ClarkCountyToday.com
ClarkCountyToday
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER – For the Independence Day holiday, residents can use fireworks in unincorporated Clark County only from 9 am to midnight Sun., July 4. “Even though fireworks are offered for sale starting on June 28, remember that they are not allowed to be used until July 4,” said Clark County Fire Marshal Dan Young. Clark County Fire Marshal staff will be out enforcing the fireworks laws. Illegal use of fireworks such as curfew or device type violation is subject to a $500 civil fine for first time offenders.

www.clarkcountytoday.com
