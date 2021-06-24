Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NCAA crafting interim pay rules for athletes

By Associated Press
Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNCAA President Mark Emmert said Wednesday the association is working on interim rules that will permit college athletes to earn money off their fame and celebrity by July and act as a bridge until there is a permanent solution. In a memo sent to member schools and obtained by the Associated Press, Emmert acknowledged the current uncertainty across college sports as it moves toward allowing name, image and likeness compensation for athletes. Six states — Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and New Mexico — have laws set to go into effect July 1 that would undercut existing NCAA rules and give athletes the opportunity to be paid by third parties for things such as sponsorship deals, online endorsements and personal appearances. Several other state laws could also go into effect in July. Without NCAA action, athletes in some states could be making money without putting their college eligibility in jeopardy while their counterparts in other states could be in danger of breaking NCAA rules … Former Syracuse All-American lacrosse player Kayla Treanor has a job she’s coveted since she graduated. The 27-year-old Treanor was named the third women’s lacrosse coach in Syracuse program history, succeeding Gary Gait, who also starred as a player at Syracuse and is now head coach of the men.

www.bostonglobe.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Emmert
Person
Novak Djokovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Soccer#The Associated Press#Syracuse#Minor League Baseball#Milb#The Worcester Red Sox#The Rochester Red Wings#Woosox#The Portland Sea Dogs#The Somerset Patriots#Ap#Cdc#Washington Football Team#Lsu#Fifa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
NASCAR
Country
Portugal
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Country
Poland
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
Country
Sweden
News Break
NCAA
Country
Germany
Related
SportsPosted by
UPI News

Olympic champion Brianna McNeal given 5-year sanction

June 4 (UPI) -- Olympic gold medalist Brianna McNeal was slapped with a five-year sanction by the Athletics Integrity Unit's Disciplinary Tribunal Friday for violating anti-doping rules, which would keep her out of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. McNeal, the defending 110-meter hurdle Olympic...
Congress & CourtsBoston Herald

Supreme Court ruling puts NCAA under scrutiny and potentially opens door to eventual pay for student-athletes, sports economists say

After years of “exploiting” student-athletes, the NCAA eventually could cease to exist, at least in its current form, according to one economist, in the wake of last week’s unanimous Supreme Court ruling that the association cannot limit education-related benefits that colleges can offer their sports stars. “What’s super-important about this...
SportsNBC New York

Three-Time Gold Medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings Misses Out on Tokyo Olympics

After several months spent pushing hard with her new volleyball partner, three-time Olympic Gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings has missed out on qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. "The journey to becoming is hard, whether you're talking about your country or ourselves, or being a mommy or an athlete," the beach...
NFLwfdd.org

The Supreme Court Sides With NCAA Athletes In A Narrow Ruling

Faced with the prospect of reshaping college athletics, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a narrow but potentially transformative ruling Monday in a case that pitted college athletes against the National Collegiate Athletic Association. At issue in the case were NCAA rules that limit educational benefits for college players as part...
College SportsAtlanta Daily World

Pay For Play: New NCAA Rule Opens Door For Student-Athlete Compensation

“While today’s decision preserves the lower court ruling, it also reaffirms the NCAA’s authority to adopt reasonable rules and repeatedly notes that the NCAA remains free to articulate what are and are not truly educational benefits, consistent with the NCAA’s mission to support student-athletes. “Even though the decision does not...
College Sportsbloomberglaw.com

NCAA Antitrust Ruling Paves Steep Path for Certain Athlete Pay

Rigorous ‘rule of reason’ analysis applies to NCAA antitrust challenges. Potential new rules on name, image, likeness would have to meet standard. College student athletes’ big U.S. Supreme Court victory against the NCAA opens a path to compensation, but future individual disputes will hardly be a slam dunk. The Supreme...
College SportsDetroit News

Ruling for athletes a big step toward change for NCAA

The evolving world of college athletics and how it can be monetized for athletes took a significant step toward change when the Supreme Court on Monday ruled unanimously against the NCAA. With its decision, the nine-member Supreme Court sided with former athletes, including West Virginia football player Shawne Alston, in...
Congress & Courtsdnyuz.com

The Supreme Court’s unanimous decision on paying NCAA student athletes, explained

The Supreme Court handed down a heavily caveated victory for elite college athletes on Monday. The immediate impact of the Court’s unanimous decision in National Collegiate Athletic Association v. Alston is that many elite student athletes will receive additional education-related compensations, such as additional scholarship money. But the case could have broader implications and could eventually lead to these athletes being paid salaries.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Front Office Sports

SCOTUS Slams NCAA in Pro-Athlete Alston Ruling

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously in favor of college athletes on Monday in the case NCAA v. Alston, with Justice Neil Gorsuch writing the main opinion. The ruling found that the NCAA violated antitrust law by limiting the amount of “non-cash education-related benefits” schools can offer FBS football and basketball players.
College SportsStamford Advocate

Supreme Court rules that NCAA can no longer limit student-athletes' benefits

Akok Akok can receive a computer from UConn without violating NCAA rules. Paige Bueckers can do a paid internship or even study abroad, if she so desires. Student-athletes at UConn — and any NCAA school — will now be allowed to receive education-related benefits that have been available to other students for decades, thanks to a unanimous Supreme Court decision on Monday.
College Sportsfastphillysports.com

PAY THE ATHLETES, SUPREMES TELL NCAA IN A 9-0 WIPEOUT!

The Supreme Court has unanimously sided with a group of former college athletes in a dispute with the NCAA over rules limiting certain compensation. The high court ruled Monday that NCAA limits on the education-related benefits that colleges can offer athletes who play Division I basketball and football can’t be enforced.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Editorial: Writing’s on the wall, NCAA. Pay college athletes.

It’s not just mania about college hoops that puts the “madness” in March Madness. Think about the money behind NCAA basketball. John Calipari, coach of perennial powerhouse University of Kentucky, makes $8 million a year. Duke’s famed Mike Krzyzewski makes $7 million. Closer to home, University of Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood got $3.8 million this year. Before the pandemic, ...
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

These Utah gymnasts are U.S. Olympians

In her three years at the University of Utah, MyKayla Skinner was nothing less than a superstar. She won national championships as a collegiate gymnast, hit an unreal amount of routines and left everyone who watched her compete in awe. As now retired Utah gymnastics coach Megan Marsden said in April two years ago, “She is a freak of nature, unbelievably consistent and consistently unbelievable.”
College SportsLas Vegas Sun

NCAA squandered a near-victory on student-athlete pay

It can hardly be debated that one of the biggest bullies in our public sphere is the National Collegiate Athletic Association. The NCAA has become used to getting its way with students, universities, and television networks, especially where the fan-favorite Division I football and basketball programs are concerned. Its member conferences such as the Big 12 and Big Ten rake in hundreds of millions of dollars from TV contracts. But on Monday, the NCAA ran into an opponent it couldn’t kick around so easily — the Big Nine in Washington, D.C. The Supreme Court, that is, which unanimously ruled for student-athletes who challenged the organization’s limits on compensation for their labors.
Sportsemtproa.xyz

Tokyo Olympics: Athletes to Watch This Summer

No list of Olympic athletes could encompass all the stories of human achievement on display at the Summer Games. But if you’re looking for some names to root for (or against) in Tokyo, here are a few to start with. (Note that some still need to qualify to compete this year.)