Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Watch Now: Russian strongman sets world record for moving Ferris wheel

By VideoElephant
clarindaherald.com
 10 days ago

A Russian strongman has literally put his shoulder to the wheel and set a new world record, spinning a giant Ferris wheel in the Moscow region's Natashinsky park.

clarindaherald.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Strongman#New World#World Record#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Europe
News Break
Cars
Country
Russia
Related
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Russia sets another Covid record as world battles Delta variant

Russia reported its fifth record for daily Covid-19 deaths in a row on Saturday, as countries around the world rushed to contain the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. The variant has propelled a resurgence of the virus which has already killed nearly four million people, forcing numerous nations to reimpose restrictions well over a year after the pandemic first swept the world. Thousands of troops and police hit the streets in Indonesia to enforce a partial lockdown imposed on Saturday, as the country recorded a record 27,913 new daily cases as well as 493 deaths. Mosques, restaurants and shopping malls were shuttered in the capital Jakarta, across the main island of Java and on Bali after the daily caseload quadrupled in less than a month, with the Delta variant blamed.
Apparelmanofmany.com

$7.8 Million Patek Phillipe Silk Road Watch Claims World Record

Family heirlooms often have interesting stories behind them. The story behind the extremely rare Patek Philippe may not seem that interesting, despite the watch going for $7.8 million in a recent auction. “In 1956, Mr. A.G., an entrepreneur, originally from Bologna, bought the present timepiece from an official Patek Philippe retailer in Italy,” says a note from the family of the original owner. “The watch belonged to the original owner until 1978. When he passed away, the watch was passed down to his only son. In 2018, the watch was passed down to the grandchildren of the original owner. Today, the grandchildren are offering the present timepiece.”
Food & Drinksdallassun.com

Russian ice cream conquers the world

Black charcoal ice cream, dandelion ice cream and Putin's favorite ice cream - we talk about Russian ice-cream types that are bought and licked in China, the U.S. and elsewhere. In Q1 2021, exports of Russian ice cream rose by 61%, against the same period in 2020, to a whopping...
TV & VideosNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Watch: NBC 5 Joins TODAY Show's Rokerthon Attempt at Setting New World Record

NBC's TODAY show is bringing Rokerthon back for a fifth year on Monday, and NBC 5 Meteorologist Grant Johnston helped achieve a world record. Johnston is among 50 meteorologists from across the country joining Roker to set a new Guinness World Record title for the most people in a live, online weather reporting video relay.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Russian Grand Prix set to move to Igora Drive from 2023

F1 staged its first world championship grand prix in Russia in 2014 at the Sochi Autodrom, but was known to be considering a move away from the Black Sea resort in the near future. The Igora Drive circuit on the outskirts of St Petersburg obtained an FIA Grade 1 licence...
Rock MusicWMUR.com

Recycled Percussion sets out to break a world record

Recycled Percussion can be seen in a new episode of "Chaos and Kindness" at 7 p.m. Saturday. The episode will also stream above this article on WMUR.com and inside the WMUR app. Watch "Chaos & Kindness" at 7 p.m. Saturday as the band sets out to break the record for...
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Carlota Casiraghi publicly reappears with Prince Albert

Last Friday July 2 Alberto and Charlene from Monaco they were serving a decade together. A bittersweet anniversary, as she is in her native South Africa as a result of her health problems. It is for this reason that they have not been able to spend this special date together for them, since the princess he continues to recover from his ailments. The sovereign has continued with his official agenda and has attended a very important event in the world of sport: the Monte Carlo International Jumping Competition. However, he has not been alone because his niece has accompanied him, Carlota Casiraghi.
Sportssportspromedia.com

Reports: T20 World Cup set to be moved to UAE

Tournament to be played at three venues in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai, according to The Indian Express. Reports say event will get underway just days after IPL final, which is also being held in the UAE. This year’s edition of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup is...
LifestyleEDMTunes

[WATCH] Curious Set At The World’s Smallest Mobile Nightclub

In a world where we are still fighting in order to go back to nightclubs, there is always someone with a brilliant idea. Although it might sound strange, an Australian artist set a new record for the world’s smallest mobile nightclub. Harry Nathan and his twin brother Boonie Labrakis got...
Coronavirusnewsbrig.com

Thailand bets on ‘Phuket sandbox’ program to save tourism

PHUKET, Thailand— Somsak Betlao covered the outboard motor on his traditional wooden longtail boat with a tarp, wrapping up another day on Phuket’s Patong beach where not a single tourist needed his services shuttling them to nearby islands. Since Thailand’s pandemic restrictions on travel were imposed in early 2020, tourism...
WorldMiddletown Press

F-16 collides with building at Dutch air base before takeoff

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Belgian F-16 fighter jet collided with a building at a Dutch airbase Thursday morning as it prepared to take off, injuring two people, Dutch and Belgian authorities said. Belgium's defense ministry said in a statement that the incident happened at the start of an...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

World’s oldest living man, 112, reveals free longevity secret

No man alive today has been on Earth longer than Emilio Flores Márquez. On Wednesday, Guinness World Records confirmed that, at 112 years and 326 days, the Puerto Rican centenarian is the world’s oldest man. At 118, Kane Tanaka currently holds both the titles of oldest female and oldest person.
RestaurantsPosted by
B100

Hy-Vee Sets World Record For Largest Serving Of Pancakes

HyVee is now in the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS book. Last week, a Hy-Vee in Missouri set the world record for the largest serving of pancakes. They broke the record by serving just under 300 more pancakes than the previous record holder. To make this even better, all of the pancakes went to feeding thousands of people via a food bank.
EnvironmentTrumann Democrat

Wildfire consumes small British Columbia town that hit 121 F

LILLOOET, British Columbia (AP) — A wildfire that forced people to flee a small town in British Columbia that had set record high temperatures for Canada on three consecutive days burned out of control Thursday as relatives desperately sought information on evacuees. The roughly 1,000 residents of Lytton had to...