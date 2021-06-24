Portland Timbers 2, Houston Dynamo 2 - Final: Video highlights, live updates recap

UPDATE: The Portland Timbers, after being down 2-0, stormed back to score two goals and earn a point on the road with a 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo. See highlights below. The Portland Timbers are finding some consistency on the back line and will be looking to stay hot while they are on the road for a showdown with the Houston Dynamo tonight in Texas. This match kicks off live from BBVA Compass Stadium on Wednesday, June 23, at 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on ROOT Sports.