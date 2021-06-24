How to remove Nvidia Shield TV home screen ads
Though it’s taken almost a year, Google’s Android TV Discover function has come to the Nvidia Shield TV and with it is a new, large ad bar right at the top of the home screen. The update to the Android TV Home app that controls the home screen display came without warning for most, and there’s no obvious way to turn ads off or revert to a previous version. Luckily, we’ve found a way to remove ads from the Nvidia Shield TV home screen that retains (almost) all functionality to which users have grown accustomed.www.gamerevolution.com