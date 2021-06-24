DuPont City Council Appoints Brad Martin as Fire Chief

Mayor Ron Frederick nominated and Council appointed Brad Martin as the Fire Chief for the DuPont Fire Department. Mr. Martin has almost 40 years of fire service experience. He began as a volunteer firefighter with the City of Benicia Fire Department in California. He has spent the last 10 years serving with the Port Ludlow Fire & Rescue and Quilcene Fire Rescue. Previously, he served a combined total of almost 18 years with the City of Fairfield in California between the Police and Fire Departments. He has served in many capacities including but not limited to: Firefighter, Paramedic, Reserve Police Officer, Acting Battalion Chief, Captain, Fire Investigator, Assistant Interim Chief, Interim Chief, Fire Marshall, and CEO/Fire Chief.