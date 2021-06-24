Cherry Clafouti

Now that the warm weather is here to stay it's officially popsicle season. Normally, popsicles are a fruity, sugar-filled treat without many health benefits, but with this recipe, we pack in the superfoods. These cherry pops are made with powder from the mushroom Chaga which helps boost energy and focus, and other all-natural, dairy-free ingredients like coconut milk which won't weigh you down or make you sluggish. These are the perfect chillers for children, anyone with allergies, or athletes who want to cool off and stay focused. When you choose to eliminate dairy from your diet, you can lower inflammation in your body likely caused by animal products such as cheese and milk. Enjoy these tasty popsicles all summer long and reap the benefits of Chaga.