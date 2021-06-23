Alec Baldwin 'really seriously' struggling with OCD

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are parents to six very young children, and enlisted the help of a few nannies while out for a walk in New York City. Alec, 63, and Hilaria Baldwin, 37, have a very busy household! The couple are parents to six youngsters, and were spotted strolling in New York City with all of their kids: Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, Eduardo, 9 months, and Lucia, 3 months. The pair were also joined by a few of their family’s trusted nannies, who helped take care of the brood while out for a walk on June 26 — see all the pics here.