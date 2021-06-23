Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Alec Baldwin 'really seriously' struggling with OCD

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alec Baldwin is “really seriously” struggling with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), as he says he's begun to battle with "germaphobia", which is common in those with the mental illness.

www.thepress.net
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
668
Followers
19K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocd#Mental Illness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesramascreen.com

Look At Alec Baldwin and Skeet Ulrich In This SUPERCELL First Image

Check out this first look photo of SUPERCELL featuring Alec Baldwin and Skeet Ulrich. Highland Film Group handling international sales at Cannes virtual market this week. Status: Just wrapped principal photography in Montana and Georgia (US) Genre: Adventure, Disaster. Cast: Alec Baldwin, Skeet Ulrich, Anne Heche, Daniel Diemer, Jordan Kristine...
Celebritiesrollercoaster.ie

Alec Baldwin and his family rule the red carpet at Boss Baby premiere

It’s fair to say that Alec Baldwin and his crew owned the red carpet on Tuesday. The actor took his troop to the premiere of his new film, The Boss Baby: Family Business. Dressed like the movies main character Theodore, the 30 Rock star and his wife Hilaria wore the same ensemble as their six of their children. The clan donned matching black suits, complete with silk neckties and white collared shirts.
CelebritiesFinger Lakes Times

Alec Baldwin and Amy Sedaris Crash Freestylin' with The Roots | The Tonight Show

Alec Baldwin and Amy Sedaris infiltrate the Tonight Show audience as Jimmy chats with audience members and asks The Roots to improvise songs about them on the spot. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Brave Chaos On NYC Stroll With All 6 Kids, Aged 3 Mos. To 7 — See Pics

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are parents to six very young children, and enlisted the help of a few nannies while out for a walk in New York City. Alec, 63, and Hilaria Baldwin, 37, have a very busy household! The couple are parents to six youngsters, and were spotted strolling in New York City with all of their kids: Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, Eduardo, 9 months, and Lucia, 3 months. The pair were also joined by a few of their family’s trusted nannies, who helped take care of the brood while out for a walk on June 26 — see all the pics here.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears' dad Jamie unrecognizable amid conservatorship battle

EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Spears has been spotted for the first time since his daughter Britney Spears' bombshell testimony. Last week, the 39-year-old "Toxic" singer addressed the court for the first time since 2019 regarding her conservatorship and requested that the judge terminate it. The pop star alleged that the conservatorship was...
Los Angeles, CAtheurbantwist.com

Kerry Washington, Don Cheadle, And Other Celebrities Join Force To Launch A Film School

Don Cheadle, Kerry Washington, George Clooney, Mindy Kaling, and Eva Longoria have teamed up to co-found a new film school for marginalized communities, which will open in the fall of 2022. The Roybal School of Film and Television Production, according to The Hollywood Reporter, will provide students with a strong academic foundation, hands-on training, and access to renowned storytellers and other Hollywood industry leaders and experts. The school will also include a dedicated internship program.