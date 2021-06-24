Cancel
Hawaii State

Man shot and killed by Hawaii police was from Michigan

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

HONOLULU (AP) — The 31-year-old man officers on the Big Island shot and killed last week had no permanent Hawaii address and was originally from Michigan, police said.

Police said Daniel Buckingham cut an officer with a large knife Friday when officers responded to an alarm at a Hilo home that was supposed to be empty.

Buckingham was hiding in a bedroom and swing a knife at an officer, hitting him in the forearm, police said. Two of the other responding officers fired their guns, killing Buckingham.

An autopsy Tuesday found Buckingham died of multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. The final autopsy report is pending toxicology results, police said.

Buckingham reportedly lived on the island for about a-year-and-a-half and was originally from Ann Arbor, Michigan, police said.

The injured officer was take to a hospital, where he was treated for a large cut and released.

This was the second time last week that Hawaii Police Department officers shot and killed someone.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

