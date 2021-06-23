Patreon does not have to pay Apple’s 30% App Store tax, CEO Jack Conte unsure why
Apple’s Apple’s fees for in-app purchases have famously been criticized for years. The tech giant charges a 30% fee on services sold through apps on its platform for the first years and then reduces that fee to 15% for each year following. However, it seems that it is not taking its 30% cut from every app on its platform. Patreon’s CEO Jack Conte recently revealed that the platform does not pay Apple’s commission on App Store purchases – and he’s unsure why.www.ithinkdiff.com