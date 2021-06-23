Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Patreon does not have to pay Apple’s 30% App Store tax, CEO Jack Conte unsure why

By Asma Hussain
ithinkdiff.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple’s Apple’s fees for in-app purchases have famously been criticized for years. The tech giant charges a 30% fee on services sold through apps on its platform for the first years and then reduces that fee to 15% for each year following. However, it seems that it is not taking its 30% cut from every app on its platform. Patreon’s CEO Jack Conte recently revealed that the platform does not pay Apple’s commission on App Store purchases – and he’s unsure why.

www.ithinkdiff.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#App Store#Apps#Decoder#Verge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Youtube
Related
Computersihodl.com

Coinbase to Launch Cryptocurrency App Store

Popular US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has just announced it intends to launch an app store in the future. In particular, the company plans to allow third-party developed apps to be included in this, similar to the popular Google Play and App Store, however, in its case, all apps will be focused on cryptos.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

App Store: Apple users will spend significantly more money in 2021

Apple continues to make huge profits with its App Store – and sales are even increasing significantly. This is the result of a recently presented study by the app analysis company SensorTower, whose analytics technology is in numerous iOS applications. According to the latest Global App Spending report, Apple managed to generate $ 41.5 billion with the App Store in the first half of 2021. The number is an estimate, however, as the Group does not disclose such information.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Android App Bundles are replacing APKs – why it matters

Google Play Store is constantly evolving to meet the growing needs and demands of Android users and developers. Many of those improvements rely on automated systems powered by AI and machine learning, particularly in screening apps for malware or prohibited content. There are times, however, when changes require developers to make changes in the way they write and distribute their apps. One of the most disruptive changes is coming in August when Google Play Store switches to App Bundles instead of APKs as its standard package format, a change that will affect not only developers but also Android users, hopefully for the better.
BusinessEngadget

Apple’s developer problems are much bigger than Epic and ‘Fortnite’

Near the end of the Epic v. Apple trial, Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers had some pointed questions for Tim Cook on the state of Apple’s relationship with its developers. Citing an internal survey of developers, she noted that 39 percent of them indicated they were unhappy with the App Store’s distribution. What incentive, then, she asked, does Apple have to work with them?
Computersimore.com

How to download tvOS 15 public beta 1 to your Apple TV

We know that tvOS 15 is set to the official launch in the fall, but Apple has released the first public beta for tvOs 15, which means you can test it out and see the new features and software in action. There are some risks to using beta software, but if that's acceptable for you, here's how you can download the tvOS 15 public beta to your Apple TV.
Businessdebatepost.com

Snapchat CEO happy to pay 30% tax on in-app purchases to Apple

According to CNBCSnapchat CEO Evan Spiegel said: “We are happy to pay the 30% tax to Apple. In reality, without Apple, we wouldn’t exist”. This is not the opinion of all application developers present on the App Store, Epic Games in mind. “Snapchat wouldn’t exist without Apple”. It is rare...
Cell Phonestechxplore.com

Spending in mobile apps surges to new high: survey

App revenue from mobile phone users around the world climbed to new heights in the first half of this year, nearly reaching $65 billion, market tracker Sensor Tower said Monday. Apple and Google saw their respective mobile app shops thrive as the Silicon Valley giants remained under fire for the...
MarketsApple Insider

App Store spending grew 22.1% YoY in first half of 2021

Apple's App Store is still seeing considerable growth, according to Sensor Tower, with consumer spending said to be up 22.1% year-on-year for the first half of 2021. The first half of 2021 has been an extremely profitable period for digital storefronts, including Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store. In a report released by Sensor Tower on Tuesday, the company claims that consumer spending is still growing for both of them.
Cell Phonesimore.com

Panic over — Snapchat for iPhone is working but you need to download an update

Snapchat suffered from a long outage yesterday, seemingly caused by a faulty app update. A new update has been made available via the App Store that restores service. Yesterday was a tough day for iPhone owners who enjoy their Snapchat time. Users found that Snapchat wouldn't work after downloading the most recent update from the App Store. There was no workaround and no fix in sight. But panic not, because Snapchat's back!
EconomyTechCrunch

Shopify drops its App Store commissions to 0% on developers’ first million in revenue

Shopify says its app developer partners earned $233 million in 2020 alone, more than 2018 and 2019 combined — an increase that can likely be attributed, in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rapid shift to e-commerce that resulted. Today, there are over 6,000 publicly available apps across the Shopify App Store, and on average, a merchant will use around six apps to run their business.
Video Gamestechinvestornews.com

Global App Store Use Is Growing, Especially For Games & Google

Global application market spending is up for the first half of 2021, including around $45 billion in mobile games revenue generated on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. In fact, according to Sensor Tower, that’s compared to just $65 billion in terms of spending on both markets during the same period. Now, the [...]
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Don't update the iOS Snapchat app until it's fixed [u: fixed]

Snapchat is warning iPhone users that the version of the messaging app available in the App Store has a problem, and is something the company is trying to solve. Snapchat last updated its iOS app in the App Store on June 28, with the version 11.34.0.35 update adding a number of "bug fixes" to the messaging tool. However, the maintenance release has gone wrong for some users.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Vice

The Many App Stores Before the App Store

A version of this post originally appeared on Tedium, a twice-weekly newsletter that hunts for the end of the long tail. How much credit does Apple deserve for introducing its App Store concept to mainstream consumers? I mean, how obvious is the idea, anyway?. This is a question that seems...