Film Courage: Travis what is your ideal screenwriting life?. Travis Seppala, Author/Screenwriter: I moved to Los Angeles to get into TV writing so I’ve been writing features much longer. I have more experience with that but TV writing is where I want to be, get the stories of working with other people’s characters is a fun challenge rather than just being god all the time with your own stuff so I thought that’s probably my best place would be TV writing. Plus I write so fast pumping out what like six-seven scripts a year so TV writing. They need to have that speed to get material out in time for production.