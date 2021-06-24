Seventeen's "Your Choice": Hits and Misses in Exploring Their Sound

Julius Begger drives the audience towards an engaging yet conceptually meaningful soundscape with his latest song ‘Jah Bole’ that highlights his enigmatic personality. Taking an unusual approach to sharing his hardship and struggle, artist Julius Begger reflects on his problems and shares his personal experiences with great Afro-pop music. Growing up in the streets of Surele in Lagos Nigeria, the singer establishes himself as a potential lyricist and musician whose spontaneous Afro flow is set to redefine his career goals. His latest song ‘Jah Bole’ sheds light on the popular kidnapping culture prevalent in Nigeria and the singer takes a catchy Afrobeat melodic approach to highlight the experiences of his loved ones and how the system is failing to protect the youth. Overcoming, poverty, the artist was a victim of kidnappers, and with sheer dedication and humility, he surpassed it all to change the course of his life.