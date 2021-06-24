Seventeen's "Your Choice": Hits and Misses in Exploring Their Sound
In the saturated and competitive world of K-pop, no group sticks to a single sound, look or in other words, concept. Seventeen is no exception. Back when they were known for their upbeat, boyish energy in their early days, they released "Don't Wanna Cry" in 2017, an emotional departure that still kept their performance-centric roots. While this song has become one of their trademark songs till today, back then it was considered "another dimension to their abilities", our writer, Margaret writes. Considering their wide array of discography over their six-year career, it comes as no surprise that the group is still experimenting with new genres and music styles in their latest mini album, "Your Choice".