A resident of Champlain Towers East has said he was concerned by a crack that appeared following the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida. Robert Lisman, a resident of the sister building to Champlain Towers South, told NBC Miami the crack was caused by “concussion” from the collapse of the beachfront condo on Friday. Officials have so far confirmed 11 fatalities and a further 150 people remain unaccounted for in the wreckage of the condo, which was constructed in 1981 on the beachfront. Mr Lisman, who lives in a sister building that was built 13 years...