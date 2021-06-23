Montgomery County earmarks pandemic relief dollar spending

(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are addressing some needs through COVID-19 relief dollars awarded by the federal government. Earlier this week, the county's board of supervisors discussed the wish list of items earmarked by a county committee as expenditures of more than $1.9 million awarded through the American Rescue Plan. Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson is among the committee members. Robinson tells KMA News the county received $900,000 through the first round of funding--that money was placed in a special account. Of that total, she says around $270,000 has been allocated to various departments.