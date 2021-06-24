Microsoft unveils Designed for Xbox monitors, best for Xbox Series X

Old Xboxes will be able to play next-generation games, Microsoft has announced – by streaming them over the internet.The feature will mean that the Xbox One, first released in 2013, will be able to play games that have not yet been released. Normally, those consoles would be obsolete, without new games and lagging behind the new technology.But Microsoft says that it will let those consoles play games through its xCloud service. That allows games to stream online, meaning that the processing is done elsewhere and streamed over the internet.The feature was hidden in a bigger announcement by Microsoft about what games...