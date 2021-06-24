Microsoft unveils Designed for Xbox monitors, best for Xbox Series X

Stay chill while you play with the Microsoft Xbox Mini Fridge. This Xbox-Series-X-inspired appliance is a nod to internet memes that compare the system’s design to, well, a mini fridge. The resulting kitchen gadget is a small fridge that looks just like an Xbox Series X and comes with the Xbox Velocity Cooling Architecture. Its interior has three shelves for your favorite energy drinks, sodas, and flavored bottles of water. There’s even a door shelf for additional beverages. Moreover, with its small footprint, this gaming mini fridge makes a great addition to anyone’s setup. Because those marathon gaming sessions necessitate rehydration. Additionally, the Microsoft Xbox Mini Fridge has green interior lighting, which adds to its high-tech Xbox look. This fun gadget is slated to be available for the 2021 holiday shopping season.