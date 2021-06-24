Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Microsoft unveils Designed for Xbox monitors, best for Xbox Series X

By Anthony Garreffa
Posted by 
TweakTown.com
TweakTown.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Microsoft has just unveiled its new Designed for Xbox family has monitors and TVs in its arsenal, with HDMI 2.1 powering 4K 120Hz support for the next-gen Xbox Series X/S consoles. The new monitors and TVs that will have a "Gaming Features for Xbox" badge that will see the displays...

www.tweaktown.com
TweakTown.com

TweakTown.com

289K+
Followers
7K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Science, health, space, tech, and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.

 https://www.tweaktown.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#4k Tvs#Asus Rog#Hdmi#Hdr#Philips Momentum#Strix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Asus
News Break
AMD
Related
Video GamesIGN

Updated Xbox Series X Game Case Design Coming Later This Year

It appears the Xbox Series X|S retail game box is getting a slight redesign. Pre-order listings for games like Halo Infinite and Microsoft Flight Simulator are sporting new looks at retailers like Best Buy. Halo Infinite box design compared to the new one below. As you can see, the old...
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Xbox appears to be tweaking its Series X game box design again

Well, it looks like the front of Xbox game cases are getting a very slight refresh, as box art images spotted on BestBuy appear to show a newly re-designed version of the standard Xbox Series X game case. As you can see from these Halo Infinite and Flight Simulator listings,...
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

Xbox Series X games will be playable on old consoles with Microsoft cloud service, company says

Old Xboxes will be able to play next-generation games, Microsoft has announced – by streaming them over the internet.The feature will mean that the Xbox One, first released in 2013, will be able to play games that have not yet been released. Normally, those consoles would be obsolete, without new games and lagging behind the new technology.But Microsoft says that it will let those consoles play games through its xCloud service. That allows games to stream online, meaning that the processing is done elsewhere and streamed over the internet.The feature was hidden in a bigger announcement by Microsoft about what games...
Video Gameswindowsreport.com

Personalize your Series X/S controllers with Xbox Design Lab

Passionate about technology, Windows, and everything that has a power button, he spent most of his time developing new skills and learning more about the tech world. Coming from a solid background in PC... Read more. Xbox's Larry Hryb brought the good news for Xbox fans around the world. The...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Microsoft Xbox Mini Fridge uses Velocity Cooling Architecture & has an Xbox-Series-X shape

Stay chill while you play with the Microsoft Xbox Mini Fridge. This Xbox-Series-X-inspired appliance is a nod to internet memes that compare the system’s design to, well, a mini fridge. The resulting kitchen gadget is a small fridge that looks just like an Xbox Series X and comes with the Xbox Velocity Cooling Architecture. Its interior has three shelves for your favorite energy drinks, sodas, and flavored bottles of water. There’s even a door shelf for additional beverages. Moreover, with its small footprint, this gaming mini fridge makes a great addition to anyone’s setup. Because those marathon gaming sessions necessitate rehydration. Additionally, the Microsoft Xbox Mini Fridge has green interior lighting, which adds to its high-tech Xbox look. This fun gadget is slated to be available for the 2021 holiday shopping season.
Video GamesGamespot

Xbox Series X Games Will Come To Xbox One Via Streaming, Microsoft Says

Microsoft has revealed a plan to help people who own only an Xbox One to play games meant for Xbox Series X|S, and it doesn't involve encouraging them to buy new hardware--they'll just have to make use of streaming technology. Microsoft announced in a blog post that Xbox Cloud Gaming is planned to be released as an Xbox app of sorts, which will allow users on lower-spec Xbox models to play high-end games.
Video Gamestechinvestornews.com

New ‘Designed for Xbox’ displays include the best Xbox Series X support

Microsoft is expanding its Designed for Xbox program to include monitors and displays. Some gaming monitors will now include a new “Gaming Features for Xbox” badge that will indicate they support the latest and greatest HDMI 2.1 technology, with variable refresh rates, HDR, and 4K at 120Hz support all for the Xbox Series X / S consoles.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Microsoft’s Cloud Gaming To Allow Xbox Series X/S Exclusives To Be Played On Xbox One

Microsoft’s cloud gaming feature strikes once again and is sure to get gamers even more excited for the future of Xbox titles. With the newer generation of consoles being released back in November of last year, it was only a matter of time before Microsoft began creating titles exclusive to the newer more powerful Xbox Series X/S. And whilst the Xbox 360 still received newer games even years into the release of the Xbox One, this eventually came to an end as a result of more demanding games.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Microsoft confirms it’s updating Xbox Series X game packaging

Microsoft has confirmed plans to update Xbox Series X‘s game packaging. After Best Buy began carrying listings for upcoming Xbox games featuring new box art, the company told VGC on Thursday that the updated designs will be rolled out later this year. The new game boxes remove ‘XBOX’ from the...
Video Gamesasumetech.com

Can’t find Xbox Series X stock to buy? Microsoft has great news for Xbox One gamers

The Xbox Series X launched last November, but the powerful next-gen console from Microsoft is still hard to come by. Stock for the Xbox Series X is still like gold dust, with restocks selling out at lightning fast speeds whenever they become available. If you haven’t been able to secure an order of the Xbox Series X yet, but do have an Xbox One, then Microsoft has some great news for you.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Xbox Design Lab relaunches, adds support for Xbox Series X|S controllers

The Xbox Design Lab is back, offering tons of different customizable options to make players’ Xbox controller truly feel like their own. While the program has been around for Xbox One controllers, it now is compatible with the updated Series X/S wireless controller. The Xbox Design Lab was introduced in...
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Xbox Design Lab re-opens and now offers personalised Xbox Series X|S controllers

Xbox has announced the return of the Xbox Design Lab, allowing players to order customised controllers complete with optional engravings. The program originally launched for the Xbox One during E3 2016 and allowed players to create their own controller designs. However, the service was put on hold back in October of last year to prepare for the launch of the Xbox Series X|S console.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Xbox Series X/S – 3 premium gaming monitors vouched by Microsoft

Having a next-gen console with all of its next-gen graphics features is only great if your monitor can display them. Hence, buying a new console doesn’t stop at getting your hands on these in-demand items. You also have to purchase accessories, speakers, and most importantly, gaming monitors. And with how diverse the selection is in the monitor and TV market, it might be hard to find the perfect monitor for you. That’s why Microsoft acknowledged 3 Premium Gaming Monitors that are certified for the Xbox Series X/S.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Best Prime Day Xbox Series X & Series S deals and restocks

Microsoft's new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S represent some of the best game consoles on the market in 2021, and although constrained by ongoing hardware shortages, there's still stock floating around this Amazon Prime Day. The latest two-day deal extravaganza takes place on June 21 through June 22, with the new consoles expected to pop up at various retailers throughout the period.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Xbox Series X will have new stock in the Microsoft Store in Spain: When can it be purchased?

Semiconductor shortages and the coronavirus pandemic have prevented PS5 and Xbox Series X from hitting stores normally. The companies believe that the situation will not normalize until next year, so those who are interested in acquiring one of the new systems have to be very attentive to stock replenishments. Xbox has announced through social networks that there will be new units of its most powerful machine Today June 22 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). Where? In the Microsoft Store.