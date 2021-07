In recent years, many of our 600 ESPN El Paso listeners to SportsTalk have accused me of overhyping UTEP teams long before they start their season. If I get people excited and the team fails to live up to the hype, I have given the Miner Nation false hope. Despite vowing never to do this again, the new UTEP men's basketball coaching staff has me pumped, so it is time to start the hype machine again.