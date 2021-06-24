Cancel
Park pursues new information on missing hiker, Cian McLaughlin

By Staff report Jackson Hole Daily
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new tip on missing hiker Cian McLaughlin has triggered new searches around Bradley and Taggart lakes, Grand Teton National Park officials said Wednesday. A Jackson resident who recently returned from an international trip came forward with the new information, park officials said in a news release. The reporting party described seeing McLaughlin in the late afternoon or early evening June 8 — the last day McLaughlin was seen — on the south side of the Bradley-Taggart moraine.

www.jhnewsandguide.com
