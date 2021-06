Sending money abroad is intensely personal, and the relationship a sender has with their money transfer provider should be, too. In 2014, when we started Sendwave, we didn’t see that in the marketplace. Instead, most senders hated their money transfer provider - they were unresponsive corporations with extortionate fees. We set about building real relationships with our users and tried to treat them like the heroes they are. In the beginning, it was easier to make that personal connection - if we made a mistake that affected a user, our CEO would simply pick up the phone and call to explain and apologize. When we were only serving the Kenyan diaspora, it was easy for users to feel that Sendwave had been built just for them.