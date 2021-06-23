Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

How do I merge my Adobe & Allegorithmic Account

By Lucas Annunziata
polycount.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that substance has been fully integrated into adobe, I want to know how I can transfer my account with active substance indie subscription into my main Adobe account. Edit : Oh I am so sorry, it's literally on the homepage of the old site lol.

polycount.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linux#Lol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Coding & Programmingnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Dwight Watt: How do I make an image of what is on my PC screen?

Sometimes you want a copy of what you are seeing on your computer screen. For instance, it does something odd or an error that is new to you and you want to make a copy for your friendly computer repair person or in many of my classes I teach I have students do a screen print to demonstrate to me that they did the work.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

5 Ways to Find a Linux User ID (UID) in Ubuntu 20.04

(Other stories by Karim Buzdar) The User ID or UID in Linux is a unique entity through which a user is identified on a system. Every user on a Linux system has a dedicated UID. This guide shows you five different ways to find the UID of a user on Linux.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Use Encrypted Passwords in Bash Scripts

If you’re forced to use a Linux script to connect to a password-protected resource, you probably feel uneasy about putting that password in the script. OpenSSL solves that problem for you. Passwords and Scripts. It isn’t a great idea to put passwords in shell scripts. In fact, it’s a really...
ComputersInfoworld

Chrome OS brings you Demo Day

Learn how Chrome OS is addressing the challenges of today and get an overview of the new suite of features with John Maletis, Head of Chrome OS Product, Engineering & UX. Discover how the Chrome OS Readiness Tool can help you identify who's ready to switch and then find them the right device for the job with Sampada Telang, Head of Chrome OS Ecosystem Health.
ComputersPosted by
Android Police

An upcoming Chrome OS change could solve one of my UI pet peeves

Whether you're a newbie or a diehard Chromebook fan, it's easy to familiarize yourself with Google's operating system. Just like the Windows taskbar, Chrome OS offers quick access to your favorite apps and active windows so you can easily play or get work done. Keeping apps just a click away is as simple as dragging them into the taskbar from the launch or by its right-click menu. With an upcoming update, Google is working to further improve the taskbar, solving a gripe I've had with Chrome OS for a while.
Computerstechviral.net

How to Check if Your PC has TPM for Windows 11

Yesterday, Microsoft released the first build of the Windows 11 operating system. However, to use the first build of Windows 11, users first need to join the Windows Insider Programme. The upgrade is provided for free by Microsoft, and if your system meets the minimum requirements to run Windows 11,...
Computersvmware.com

Re: Keyboard Not Working after VMWare Conversion

I'm trying to run a VMware Conversion of an old laptop as a backup. I've run a VMware conversion and converted it to a vm 9 image file. When it gets opened in VMware Player everything works except for the keyboard inputs. The only way I can type on the screen is using either the on screen keyboard or connecting in with TeamViewer.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

Zoom on Chromebooks gets a major upgrade with PWA app — download it now

Zoom for Chromebooks just received a major upgrade with the arrival of a progressive web app (PWA). Until now, Chromebook owners were forced to run Zoom from a web browser instead of a proper app. Without a dedicated program, they relied on a stripped-down version of Zoom with fewer features and slower performance than what is available on other operating systems.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

Arch Linux-Inspired KaOS Linux Jumps on the KDE Plasma 5.22 Bandwagon

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) KaOS Linux 2021.06 is now available for download as the first ISO release of the distribution to ship with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment by default. The second point release, KDE Plasma 5.22.2, is included, along with the KDE Gear 21.04.2...
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

My iPhone screen is black, how do I fix it?

If your iPhone screen is black and non responsive then there area number of things that could have caused the issue. Hopefully one of these suggestions we have in this article will help you fix the black screen on your iPhone and get the device working again. My iPhone screen...
ComputersThe Windows Club

How to enable Auto HDR in Window 10

HDR or High Dynamic Range allows one to experience an increased range of color and luminance (the intensity of light emitted from a surface per unit area), which is especially useful when it comes to gaming and watching movies. Many games and movies support it, but even if your monitor supported it, Windows did not have it until now. This post will share how you can enable Auto HDR in Windows 10 for seamless switching when it is available.
Computersxda-developers

Unable to Load Kernel Modules on Custom Kernel

I have been playing around with building custom kernels for both the G9880 and G988B S20 Ultras using Samsung's opensource code. I've successfully built and flashed a custom kernel for both devices with a few tweaks however there seems to be some issues regarding Loadable Kernel Modules (LKMs). On the...
Computerschromeunboxed.com

Opera is not the first “alternative” browser optimized for Chrome OS

If you use a Chromebook, chances are high that you are fully committed to the Chrome browser. That’s not to say you don’t have other options. There are a variety of web browsers on the Google Play Store that will install and run just fine on Chrome OS but your experience is going to be well short of optimal. These are browsers designed for phones and tablets and hence, they don’t behave well or even look good in a desktop environment. Alternatively, we’ve covered a number of Linux-based browser applications that actually run quite well on Chrome OS but the average Chromebook user isn’t likely to go that path even if they know their device can run Linux applications.
Video Gameschromeunboxed.com

Full Unity game development support for Chromebooks is now in beta

It wasn’t too long ago that Michael reported on Unity adding Chrome OS as a target for developers to build games around. Up to this point, most games you can play on a Chromebook from the Play Store are clearly targeted to phones and tablets, not laptops with additional inputs like a keyboard and mouse. Because of this, Android games sometimes feel half-baked on a Chromebook. Sure, they will technically run, but they don’t do it well. Partnering with Unity, Google is looking to take action to make some of these experiences better, and in just over a month, the partnership has moved Chrome OS support from the Alpha phase to Beta in the latest 2021.2 build of Unity.
Softwarelinuxtoday.com

What is DHCP and How to Configure DHCP Server in Linux

(Other stories by Luke Reynolds) DHCP is a networking protocol used to assign IP addresses to network devices. In this guide, we'll introduce you to the protocol and explain how it works. You'll also see how to implement a DHCP server on Linux systems, and configure it for your own network.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

How to Install Windows 11 on a Raspberry Pi 4

The Raspberry Pi is commonly associated with Linux operating systems such as Raspberry Pi OS. But what about running Microsoft OS on your Raspberry Pi? Officially, Microsoft’s only operating system for the Pi is Windows 10 IoT Core, but that is not a true operating system, merely a means to create an appliance with the Pi. Ambitious developers from the Raspberry Pi community are always finding a way to run a full desktop version of Windows on Raspberry Pi.
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Crowdfunded Keyboard Embeds a Screen in Your Keyboard

For those who’ve dreamed of a giant Blackberry on their desk, Kickstarter has something for you. The FICIHP is a full-size tenkeyless keyboard - scissor-switched or mechanical - with a 12.6 inch touchscreen riding atop it like a giant version of the Macbook Pro’s touch bar. FICHIP is already considerably...