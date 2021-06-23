How do I merge my Adobe & Allegorithmic Account

It wasn’t too long ago that Michael reported on Unity adding Chrome OS as a target for developers to build games around. Up to this point, most games you can play on a Chromebook from the Play Store are clearly targeted to phones and tablets, not laptops with additional inputs like a keyboard and mouse. Because of this, Android games sometimes feel half-baked on a Chromebook. Sure, they will technically run, but they don’t do it well. Partnering with Unity, Google is looking to take action to make some of these experiences better, and in just over a month, the partnership has moved Chrome OS support from the Alpha phase to Beta in the latest 2021.2 build of Unity.