How do I merge my Adobe & Allegorithmic Account

If you use a Chromebook, chances are high that you are fully committed to the Chrome browser. That’s not to say you don’t have other options. There are a variety of web browsers on the Google Play Store that will install and run just fine on Chrome OS but your experience is going to be well short of optimal. These are browsers designed for phones and tablets and hence, they don’t behave well or even look good in a desktop environment. Alternatively, we’ve covered a number of Linux-based browser applications that actually run quite well on Chrome OS but the average Chromebook user isn’t likely to go that path even if they know their device can run Linux applications.