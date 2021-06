The Rev. Stephanie Ahlschwede still remembers the moment when the idea for her pianoside service came to her. It was February 2020. She was standing in the hallway of St. Paul Benson United Methodist Church in Omaha, Nebraska, where she is lead pastor, and the band that usually played at one of the church’s five Sunday services called to say it wouldn’t be coming that week because the group didn’t think it was safe.