The Mysterious Benedict Society, Disney Plus’s newest live-action series, has all the components a great kid classic needs. Judging by the two episodes provided for critics, the show evokes the same sensibilities as Spy Kids and Netflix’s adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events — and not just because kids are the heroes. Certainly having children in situations where only they can save the day is part of the appeal in all three cases. But there are a good number of bad stories with kid heroes. Spy Kids and A Series of Unfortunate Events are memorable for the way they draw on unique visual palettes to create distinct settings. The Mysterious Benedict Society replicates that feat, making the first two episodes visually memorable.