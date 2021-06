According to the latest reports from Bloomberg, the next-generation Apple Watch is undergoing major revisions ahead of its release this fall. Likely to be dubbed the “Apple Watch Series 7,” the model will see improvements to design cues and functionality, from display and speed upgrades to a faster processor and improved wireless connectivity. Thinner display borders – as well as a new lamination technique – will see the display sit closer to the front cover, and the overall design is expected to be slightly thicker, but not in a way that affects the wearer. The new watch will also include updated ultra-wideband functionality, which is the technology that forms the basis of the Apple AirTag.