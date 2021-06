“The Americas are a top priority for us and the U.S. government […]. We want to continue to be your most trusted partner. We are so interconnected — geographically, historically, and culturally,” U.S. Navy Admiral Craig S. Faller, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), told defense ministers, chiefs of Staff, and other participants at the Central American Security Conference (CENTSEC) 2021, in Panama City, June 22-23. “But we are also connected by the common threats we face, and we must work together to keep our region — our home — safe […]. CENTSEC is an opportunity for us to sync up, share best practices and lessons learned, and enhance interoperability.”