In addition to creating the yearbook, the Pandora Staff is dedicated to documenting and commemorating moments in time at UGA. One of the ways we do this is through photographing events at no charge for student groups on campus. In addition to receiving a customized album with your images after the event, your images also go in our library to potentially be featured in the book. If you are part of an organization you love, take this incredible opportunity to be recorded and preserved in UGA’s history.