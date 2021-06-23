VRay Maya - Is there a way to export the RGB Color Channel as an animation sequence output?

The Cesàro limit - the asymptotic average of a sequence of real numbers - is an operator of fundamental importance in probability, statistics and mathematical analysis. To better understand sequences with Cesàro limits, this paper considers the space $\mathcal{F}$ comprised of all binary sequences with a Cesàro limit, and the associated functional $

u: \mathcal{F} \rightarrow [0,1]$ mapping each such sequence to its Cesàro limit. The basic properties of $\mathcal{F}$ and $

u$ are enumerated, and chains (totally ordered sets) in $\mathcal{F}$ on which $

u$ is countably additive are studied in detail. The main result of the paper concerns a structural property of the pair $(\mathcal{F},

u)$, specifically that $\mathcal{F}$ can be factored (in a certain sense) to produce a monotone class on which $

u$ is countably additive. In the process, a slight generalisation and clarification of the monotone class theorem for Boolean algebras is proved.