Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo has scored five times in this year’s competition.© TBEN. Captain Cristiano Ronaldo said on Monday he was “proud” of Portugal’s efforts, starting despite withdrawing from Euro 2020 after the weekend’s 1-0 loss to Belgium. “We did not get the result we wanted and we are leaving the competition earlier than expected,” admitted the 36-year-old Juventus star and five-time Ballon d’Or winner as his side failed to make it through. equal his exploits from 2016. “But we are proud of our performance. We have done everything we can to keep the title of European champion and this group has proven that it can still give a lot of joy to the Portuguese”, The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward said on social media after Sunday’s game. loss.