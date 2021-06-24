Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Is This Why Prince William Won't Open Up To Harry?

By Shana Aborn
Posted by 
The List
The List
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The stormy relationship between the formerly tight-knit Princes William and Harry has swelled to almost Shakespearean proportions. Their feud reportedly began when William tried to convince his brother not to get serious too quickly about Meghan Markle. Things got worse as Harry distanced himself further and further from the palace — both literally and through his controversial statements about the royal family. Now royals watchers are wondering whether the two will ever get back on good terms again. They're expected to remain cordial for the unveiling of the memorial statue for Princess Diana on July 1, but what happens after that is anyone's guess.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Robert Lacey
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Sun#American#Palace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Meghan Markle Won’t Join Prince Harry in England Next Month

Though Prince Harry is flying to England to celebrate what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday early next month, he reportedly won’t be joined by his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie and Lili. Despite one report claiming that the duchess, who gave birth to daughter Lili on June 4, planned to accompany Harry on his trip, an insider told the Daily Mirror that she is staying behind in California.
Celebritieseuroweeklynews.com

Prince William ‘threw Harry out’ after furious bust-up over Meghan bullying allegations, claims new book

Prince William ‘threw Harry out’ after furious bust-up over Meghan bullying allegations, claims new book. PRINCE William “threw Harry out” in a blistering row over bullying claims against Meghan, claims a new ‘bombshell’ book. A royal author has alleged William was furious after learning of a complaint made against the Duchess of Sussex by her former communications secretary.
U.K.Hello Magazine

Why Prince Edward and Sophie's children won't take on official royal roles

More attention has been shone on the Earl and Countess of Wessex since Prince Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal life. Prince Edward and Sophie have always quietly supported their charities and patronages and carried out their royal roles within the Firm, but in recent months, the spotlight has turned to the couple and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Prince Harry’s HRH Title Removed From Princess Diana Exhibit

Another sign that things have changed. Prince Harry’s “His Royal Highness” title was removed from an exhibit involving his late mother, Princess Diana. The Kensington Palace display features Diana’s wedding dress from her July 1981 nuptials to Prince Charles. A placard describing the exhibition at first read, “Lent by HRH The Duke of Cambridge and HRH The Duke of Sussex,” referring to Prince William and Harry, respectively.
Celebritieslodivalleynews.com

William and Kate Middleton refuse to meet Harry | an exercise

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly declined a private meeting with Prince Harry after Prince Philip’s funeral, which took place in April this year. Reason? Possible leak from the conversation. “They tell their friends that they see no point in talking to Harry, because any discussion could get to Meghan...
WorldPopculture

Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Name for Daughter Is Stirring up More Controversy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can't seem to escape controversy. The sweet pair just welcomed their second child together earlier this month and now the name of their daughter is stirring up a debate. In honor of their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the two purchased a "Lili Diana" website, however, what that indicates, according to the Daily Mail, is that the two chose their daughters name and told Queen Elizabeth II instead of requesting permission.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry’s Friends Call Meghan Markle A ‘500% Nightmare’

British royal family news reveals that the headlines keep coming about Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his fight against the royal family which is his family as well. Most if not all of the reason for the spotlight is Harry’s vicious mouth. He has accused the royals of negligence, apathy and everything in between. The rest of his time has been spent engaging in self-absorbed, eye-raising behavior like inviting tv cameras into a private therapy session and threatening legal action against those who displease him by exercising their First Amendment right to free speech.