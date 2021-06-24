Is This Why Prince William Won't Open Up To Harry?

The stormy relationship between the formerly tight-knit Princes William and Harry has swelled to almost Shakespearean proportions. Their feud reportedly began when William tried to convince his brother not to get serious too quickly about Meghan Markle. Things got worse as Harry distanced himself further and further from the palace — both literally and through his controversial statements about the royal family. Now royals watchers are wondering whether the two will ever get back on good terms again. They're expected to remain cordial for the unveiling of the memorial statue for Princess Diana on July 1, but what happens after that is anyone's guess.