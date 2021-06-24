Severe Weather Statement issued for Teton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 18:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:39:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Teton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL TETON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds, and frequent lightning are still possible with this thunderstorm.