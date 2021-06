Alleged snatching, battery, and criminal mischief charges has UFC lightweight Luis Pena currently in custody at the Broward County Detention Center in Coral Springs, Florida. Pena (9-3-0), 27, was arrested on Friday by police via an anonymous tip. According to MMA Fighting, who initially reported Pena’s arrest, “It was actually called in by another police department for us to go and get him, and then we had an independent person tell us where he was, and they took him into custody under that warrant,” a Coral Springs police pubic information officer said. “… Probably whoever called it in anonymously is involved in that case and wanted him to go to jail.”