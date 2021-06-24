Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Owyhee Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley; Owyhee Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN OWYHEE AND EAST CENTRAL MALHEUR COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM MDT At 629 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Succor Creek Reservoir, or 35 miles southwest of Nampa, moving northwest at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rockville, Succor Creek Reservoir, Malloy Ranch, Sheaville, Rockville School, Mahogany Mountain, Squaw Butte, Elephant Butte, Diamond Butte, Leslie Gulch, Slocum Creek Campground and southern Owyhee Reservoir.