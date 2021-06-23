Cancel
SOS Hydration Partners With Original 'Shark' Kevin Harrington. SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With COVID-19 restrictions lifted in many areas and Americans able to enjoy a more familiar summer, the importance of staying hydrated has never been more important. Data from NCEI's annual temperature outlook suggest that 2021 is "96% likely to rank among the 10 warmest years on record." SOS Hydration is the world's fastest hydration; the perfect balance of electrolytes and minerals helping you to hydrate 3x faster than drinking water alone. Harrington plans to help accelerate SOS Hydration's triple-digit growth to homes around the country.

