Inappropriate comments

Matt Soper is well known in this county for representing the farming community and “regular folk” community. He is respected for his representation in the Colorado legislature. He recently apologized for “approving” a downright homophobic and uncalled for statement at CB’s Tavern meeting for Republicans. What more does it take in this county to respect its own members? I have lived here for five years and every year Delta County surprises me. It is revolting that a member of the Colorado government and a member of this county can get away with being an inequitable power by simply apologizing that he “approved” a comment. I am convinced that Soper agrees with this comment and therefore has lost any miniscule respect I have had for him as a member of the government. The youth spits on the inability to grow with the world. People can be gay, and it is not up to anyone else to change that. You cannot say “I like that” to a comment obviously meant to belittle the efforts that I have been working on for at least two years. The effort for me and other queer youth is drowned out by more immature adults, who can somehow get a job deciding the legal fate of the state. This apology lacked sincerity proven by the fact that it was an apology over text and it was the textbook version of a politician making a mistake they do not regret. Soper had used his career to support LGBT+ members by helping support laws in “after-the-fact” situations, and like many governmental persons, ignores the need to prevent this anyway! A real, vigorous politician who supports LGBT+ members will do things such as help CSHE get passed in his hometown or actually make the effort to talk to LGBT+ members.