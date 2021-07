LEGO Super Mario first appeared last year and it looks like a lot of fun. My son can’t keep LEGO sets together for long so we decided to pass on this till he’s able to, but man it’s been a long wait. The wait has been more and more difficult with every expansion that comes out and now, LEGO is releasing a new Lego Super Mario set soon. Actually, they are releasing 2 soon, the Adventures with Luigi Starter Course that you can pre-order now and Bowser’s Airship. Bowser’s Airship set was found on Amazon Australia a few days ago.