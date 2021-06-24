Error 4013: How to Fix it on iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch

There is nothing that causes us more discomfort than to see how, from one day to the next, the search engine of the browser we use is not the same, it has changed. It is one of those things that you notice, you smell, not because of the design of the page and the links, which often go unnoticed, but because we see that the results that the page returns are not the usual ones, the correct ones, the ones we want. It is at that moment when we realize that the default search engine is not the one we like and, therefore, we have to change it to return to the arms of the one with which we are familiar. Now, do you know how to carry out this operation with the versions of Safari on iPhone and iPad? Next, the answer. Goodbye to Pepe, hello Juan If you want to change the search engine in Safari for your device, you must remember that these types of functions are not found within the app itself, but in a separate place in the iOS (or iPadOS) settings, for what is there where we will have to go. Once inside those settings, touch search for the Safari application. We touch and access its menu. There you will find a good number of options but the first one that you can see, just below “Siri and Search”, is the one we need: “Search”. On the right you will see the name of the engine that is activated, in our case Google. If for whatever reason you use Bing, or Yahoo, or any other of those that come by default with Safari, to replace it you must touch that option and enter the list with all the available ones. Finally, you simply tap on the new search engine to activate it. All you have to do is go back by clicking on the arrows that you have at the top left and everything will be ready. To do the test, simply go to the Safari application and write any word in the URL box. The result will tell you if the changes you have made have taken effect or not. To say, by the way, that this configuration in the search engine will not affect any other browser that you have on the iPhone or iPad. In the case of Chrome, the process is also done differently within the app, as well as in Chrome and many browsers available in the App Store.