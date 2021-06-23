Town hall discusses how Hoosiers can get equity in internet access
INDIANAPOLIS — Because of the pandemic, internet access became an essential tool for homes, education, businesses and other uses. That's why, on Wednesday, Purdue University partnered with the Future of Tech Commission, a bipartisan group that develops inclusive tech policy agendas, to host a virtual town hall to discuss the ways Hoosiers can have equitable access to the internet as well as the improvement of economic development.