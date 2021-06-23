Cancel
ASK PASTOR ADRIENNE: Speak God’s name with caution

Independent Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the subject of taking God’s name in vain: What does that mean, exactly? Also: Is it his name or title?. Some of us still hear the scolding voices of our grandmothers wagging a finger at our nose and yelling, “Don’t take the Lord’s name in vain!” She addressed one of the Ten Commandments written down by Moses regarding the protocol for how we must speak God’s name. Here is the scripture, which is the third commandment: “You shall not take the name of the LORD your God in vain, for the LORD will not leave him unpunished who takes His name in vain” (Exodus 20:7, NASB1995.) Discussing God is one thing—using his name as an expletive, is another. Whether it is God’s title or his name, we are to abstain from speaking it unless we seek his attention or to give him honor. While most of us have heard or studied the first part of this verse, which issues caution, we often forget the last half, which is a clear warning. To speak God’s name in a disrespectful or careless way brings divine consequences, even punishment.

independenttribune.com
