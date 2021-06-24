Cancel
Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus: I Have Cancer and ‘It Sucks’

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus says he has cancer and has been undergoing chemotherapy for three months. “It sucks and I’m scared and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” he wrote on his Instagram story with a photo of himself in a medical facility. “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive,” he added. Hoppus, 49, did not say what kind of cancer he is fighting. Former bandmate Tom DeLonge tweeted that Hoppus is a “super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart.”

