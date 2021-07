At the crowded outdoor music festival, the PA announcer called attention to a lost wallet. There was no brown acid to worry the concertgoers. And by the way, the concertgoers included toddlers, teenagers, young adults, parents and their parents. Although only a hundred miles distant and a month before Woodstock, the Harlem Cultural Festival drew 300,000 people into Harlem’s Mount Morris Park for a concert series with star power. It was filmed with as many cameras and as much competence as the crew that documented Woodstock, but the producer could find no one to release it until now.