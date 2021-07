Letters to the Editor are typed as submitted. No changes are made to sentence structure or grammar. The 2020 elections proved that our democracy is resilient, but they also showed us it cannot be taken for granted. Our elections were safe, secure and successful because countless leaders took action to make sure of it. As a veteran who served in the Marine Corps, I’m counting on Sen. Joe Manchin to take action that will secure and modernize our elections nationwide. The For The People Act (S.1) will do just that.