Lawyers for Britney Spears' father backed themselves into a corner, former prosecutor says

By Emily DeCiccio, @EmilyDeCiccio
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"What her father's attorneys have consistently said is, if she wants out, all she has to do is to go to court and ask," former prosecutor David Henderson said. "Well, today she went to court and asked, so they're going to have to back up on what their previous position was," Henderson added.

www.cnbc.com
