Sauk Prairie High School athletic director Josh Boyer announced Tuesday that the district has hired Randy Wallace as its head football coach. Wallace recently served as an assistant offensive and defensive line coach under former head coach Clay Iverson, who stepped down this winter due to family reasons related to his long commute from the Milwaukee area to Prairie du Sac. Boyer expects Wallace, who has also spent eight years as the president of Sauk Prairie Youth Football, to hit the ground running in his new role.