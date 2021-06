Pakistani PM Imran Khan considers Osama Bin Laden as ‘martyr’. Pakistan, a failed state in South Asia has always been known for its notoriety of promoting and patronizing militancy and terrorism. It is the only country in the world, after Iran, which has state policy of promoting terrorism. Ruling elites of Pakistan are mostly radical Muslims with heavy inclination towards jihad, anti-Semitism and anti-West notions. Pakistan considers terror-patron Iran, for example or mega-terror outfit Hamas as its brethren, as Pakistani policymakers believe, Iran, Hamas and similar terrorist entities can only expand the dominance of Islam throughout the world.