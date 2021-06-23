Cancel
NHL

With 3-2 series lead, Canadiens frustrating Golden Knights

By JOHN WAWROW AP Hockey Writer
Herald-Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL (AP) — Canadiens defenseman Erik Gustafsson enjoys the notion of the Vegas Golden Knights showing signs of frustration in being pushed to the brink of elimination in their Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series. That’s what happens when most everyone discounted Montreal’s chances before the series began. “We were kind...

Eric Staal
Jonathan Marchessault
Luke Richardson
Peter Deboer
Robin Lehner
Brayden Mcnabb
Jeff Petry
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Ap#The Golden Knights#Digital#Habs#Montrealers
NHL
Hockey
Sports
