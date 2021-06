Between homeless encampments, dragging safety chains on trailers and smoldering debris piles, fires are popping up everywhere around us. The trash fire beneath Antelope Boulevard and Sale Lane this week is one small example of the ginormous homeless problem we have right here in Tehama County. I tend to think of Chico and Redding as the hotbed for homeless issues but the sad fact is Red Bluff and Corning are quickly catching up.