Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Former AHSAA associate executive director Joe Evans dies at 72

By Alabama Media Group
Anniston Star
 8 days ago

Former AHSAA associate executive director Joe Evans died early Wednesday morning in a Montgomery hospital following a lengthy illness. “Joe Evans was a man of integrity and honor who faithfully upheld the duties and responsibilities of the AHSAA,” said retiring AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese. “I will miss my friend, our stories, his advice and wisdom, but I’m thankful he is at peace and not suffering anymore. We offer our prayers and condolences to the family of Joe and want them to know just how much we love them.”

www.annistonstar.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Evans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ahsaa#Basketball#Ahsaa#Trailblazer#Uab#Keith High School#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
University of Alabama at Birmingham
News Break
Sports
Related
Vestavia Hills, ALhooversun.com

Metro Roundup: Vestavia Hills athletic director takes job with AHSAA

After nearly 30 years on the staff at Vestavia Hills High School, athletic director Jeff Segars is saying goodbye. Segars will be joining the Alabama High School Athletic Association executive staff as an assistant director on June 28, according to a Wednesday news release from the AHSAA, which included news about several other AHSAA moves.
advertisergleam.com

Bashaw given AHSAA award

Guntersville’s track and field coach Chris Bashaw was just recognized by the AHSAA for his years of service to the program. Bashaw was one of seven people from around the state to be awarded the “Making A Difference Award.” He was given the award and recognized at a banquet held in Sylacauga last Thursday.
Springville, ALAnniston Star

Springville Cheer has successful first year at UCA cheer camp

The Springville High School varsity cheer team’s first year attending the Universal Cheerleaders Association cheer camp at Mississippi State proved to be a successful trip for the young athletes. According to cheer coach and sponsor Ashley Morrison, the team placed second in sideline, second in cheer and third in camp...
Emporia, KSEmporia gazette.com

ESU names Erin Mykleby as associate athletic director

Emporia State has named Erin Mykleby as its new associate athletic director and senior woman administrator. Mykleby will begin her position in mid-July. "It is such an exciting time to be at Emporia State University. I look forward to serving the talented student-athletes and experienced coaches and staff," said Mykleby. "I am committed to enhancing the student-athlete experience so that our students graduate as champions and proud alumni of Hornet Nation."
College SportsAnniston Star

MU football's Whiteside named preseason All-American by PFF

Missouri defensive lineman Kobie Whiteside was named a preseason All-American by Pro Football Focus Wednesday. He was named to the organization's third team. Whiteside finished the 2020 season with 12 total tackles, seven solo and five assisted. He also recovered a fumble. He had 28 total tackles in the 2019 season.
College SportsAnniston Star

MU football transfer Jalen Knox joins Ole Miss

Former Missouri wide receiver Jalen Knox is officially listed on the Ole Miss football roster. He announced yesterday via Twitter that his recruitment was closed but did not name a school. Knox, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, has been a fixture of MU’s receiving corps since bursting...
Trotwood, OHSpringfield News Sun

Minority Athletic Directors Association awards four scholarships

The Minority Athletic Directors Association awarded four $500 scholarships to Southwest Ohio students on Wednesday. • Courtney “Deuce” Blake (Trotwood-Madison High School), who will attend Wheeling Jesuit University and play basketball. • Nathan Glisson (Wyoming High School), who will attend Marian University and play football. • Devin Morris (Milford High...
SportsAnniston Star

Former MU softball player Fleming hired at UMSL

Former Missouri softball player Ashley Fleming has been hired as an assistant coach at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. She replaces Lauren Lappin, who was hired as an assistant at Arizona. "This is a huge hire for us, and I am excited for Ashely to get started," UMSL head coach...
NFLThe State

Former Airport Hall of Fame football coach Les Evans dies

Longtime Airport football coach and athletic director Les Evans died on Thursday. Evans, who was in his late 70s, died if heart failure, according to Airport football coach and athletic director Kirk Burnett. “He was as competitive as they come,” Burnett said. Evans, who played baseball at South Carolina, coached...
College SportsAnniston Star

Best of the SEC: Georgia-Clemson headlines this season's top nonconference showdowns

Wednesday is the final day of June, which means one thing in the Southeastern Conference: It is one day closer to the football season. While SEC teams plan to welcome back full-capacity crowds this year, they’ll also welcome back nonconference games. The pandemic forced the SEC to call an audible last August and switch to 10-game conference-only schedules. But it’s back to normal this fall, with all 14 teams playing four games outside of league play, some more challenging than others.
Oxford, ALAnniston Star

Prep football: Oxford's Mitchell commits to Vandy

Miguel Mitchell has shown a knack for coming through in big moments for Oxford’s football team, and he’ll take that knack to Vanderbilt. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound rising senior safety announced his commitment via social media Thursday. Mitchell previously announced his final five schools as Vandy, Louisiana-Lafayette, Liberty, Wake Forest and...
Saint Joseph, MOkq2.com

Michael Evans steps down as Bishop Leblonds Athletic Director

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Bishop leBlond Athletic Director Michael Evans announcing he is stepping down. Evans took the position 5 years ago. Today tweeting out that he will miss it tremendously, but is ready for his new opportunities and the time to spend with his family, but will says he will still be in full support of the school.
Missouri StateAnniston Star

Missouri softball's Raabe earns academic all-district honors

The College Sports Information Directors of America named MU softball junior Emma Raabe to its 2020-2021 softball academic all-district list Thursday, according to a release. Raabe is the 24th Missouri softball player to be selected and the first since 2019. During the 2021 season, she batted .269 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 33 RBI. The Omaha, Nebraska, native made 55 starts at first base.
Grambling, LAbossierpress.com

College athletics: Grambling State names Trayvean Scott athletics director

Grambling State University President Rick Gallot announced on Thursday the hiring of Dr. Trayvean Scott as the new Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. “We are excited to welcome Dr. Scott to the team and look forward to the impact he will have on the department,” said President Rick Gallot. “His commitment to the holistic development of student-athletes and experience with administration speak directly to the mission of continuing the rich legacy of athletics at Grambling State University.”
College SportsYardbarker

Crimson Tide Top 5: Football Head Coaches

We've picked all the sports, and all of the major position groups in football. As we begin to wind down the Crimson Tide Top 5 project, selecting the best of the best in Alabama athletics history, there's one final category that needs to be ranked before getting to the final selections overall.